With the 2024 Oscars looming on the horizon, anticipation is building within the film industry as stars prepare for the grandest night in cinema. Among them, Irish actor Cillian Murphy has opened up about his expectations and plans for the prestigious event.

Nominated for his remarkable portrayal in Oppenheimer, Murphy finds himself in the spotlight with the historical epic leading the pack with nominations in 13 categories. His performance has positioned him as a strong contender for the Best Actor award, reflecting the widespread acclaim garnered by the Christopher Nolan-directed film.

What will Cillian Murphy do after the Oscars 2024?

When asked about his prospects of winning the coveted trophy, Murphy humbly admitted, "I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest." Despite the passionate hopes of his fans, the actor remains grounded and expressed a desire for a simple evening at the Oscars.

"I just want to go in and have a good time," Murphy remarked during an interview with PEOPLE. "It’s really not competitive. It might appear that way but it’s really not." He talked about the bond among nominees and described the atmosphere as collegiate and inclusive.

Cillian Murphy talks about his son’s foray into Hollywood

While discussing his plans for the evening, Murphy also shared insights into his son Aran's burgeoning career in Hollywood. Following in his father's footsteps, Aran has recently signed with a top Hollywood law firm, signalling his entry into the industry. Proud of his son's achievements, Murphy expressed confidence in Aran's abilities and refrained from offering advice as he believed his son was more than capable on his own.

As the countdown to the Oscars continues, Murphy also expressed pride in the recognition of Irish talent at this year's awards, including Element Pictures, the Dublin-based studio behind Poor Things. With Oppenheimer nominated across various categories, including Best Picture and Best Director, the stage is set for an unforgettable evening at the 96th Academy Awards, scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024.