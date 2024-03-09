×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Cillian Murphy Shares His Plan For Oscars 2024: I Just Want To Go In And Have A…

Cillian Murphy is one of the highly anticipated winners of Oscars 2024 and in a recent interview has revealed his plans for the upcoming mega event.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy | Image:Cillian Murphy/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With the 2024 Oscars looming on the horizon, anticipation is building within the film industry as stars prepare for the grandest night in cinema. Among them, Irish actor Cillian Murphy has opened up about his expectations and plans for the prestigious event.

Nominated for his remarkable portrayal in Oppenheimer, Murphy finds himself in the spotlight with the historical epic leading the pack with nominations in 13 categories. His performance has positioned him as a strong contender for the Best Actor award, reflecting the widespread acclaim garnered by the Christopher Nolan-directed film.

Advertisement

 

 

What will Cillian Murphy do after the Oscars 2024?

When asked about his prospects of winning the coveted trophy, Murphy humbly admitted, "I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest." Despite the passionate hopes of his fans, the actor remains grounded and expressed a desire for a simple evening at the Oscars.

Advertisement

"I just want to go in and have a good time," Murphy remarked during an interview with PEOPLE. "It’s really not competitive. It might appear that way but it’s really not." He talked about the bond among nominees and described the atmosphere as collegiate and inclusive.

 

 

Cillian Murphy talks about his son’s foray into Hollywood

While discussing his plans for the evening, Murphy also shared insights into his son Aran's burgeoning career in Hollywood. Following in his father's footsteps, Aran has recently signed with a top Hollywood law firm, signalling his entry into the industry. Proud of his son's achievements, Murphy expressed confidence in Aran's abilities and refrained from offering advice as he believed his son was more than capable on his own.

As the countdown to the Oscars continues, Murphy also expressed pride in the recognition of Irish talent at this year's awards, including Element Pictures, the Dublin-based studio behind Poor Things. With Oppenheimer nominated across various categories, including Best Picture and Best Director, the stage is set for an unforgettable evening at the 96th Academy Awards, scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

6 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

6 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

6 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

6 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

7 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Dravid disagrees with BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test stars

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Ranji Trophy final: Nair backs Vidarbha's 'ability to fight back'

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. I am full of admiration for India's bench strength: Ben Stokes

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Emraan Hashmi Claims Bollywood Is Not The Most Unified Industry

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Krystyna Pyszková Wins Miss World 2024 | In Pics

    Web Stories21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo