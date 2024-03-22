Advertisement

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy will reprise his role of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders film. Speaking to Birmingham World at the premiere of his new BBC drama The Town, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirmed that Cillian Murphy will be reprising his role in the upcoming film version of the British crime drama, Variety reported.

A still from Peaky Blinders | Image: X

Peaky Blinders movie confirmed by makers

Cillian Murphy's return as Tommy Shelby for the Peaky Blinders film isn't surprising given that the Oppenheimer star has long expressed interest in starring in the film if the script was good enough.

A still from Peaky Blinders | Image: X

Nevertheless, Peaky Blinders maker confirmed that Cillian Murphy will feature in the film and said, "He definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth."

Advertisement

Peaky Blinders originally premiered on BBC Two overseas (its final two seasons moved to BBC One), but after the show arrived on Netflix its popularity exploded. The series finale aired in April 2022, but Knight never hid his intentions to continue the story in a movie.

A still from Peaky Blinders | Image: X

What is the plot of Peaky Blinders?

Peaky Blinders is a crime drama set in Birmingham, England, and follows a family of mixed Irish Traveller and Romani origins beginning in 1919, several months after the end of World War I. It focuses on the Peaky Blinders street gang and their ambitious, cunning crime boss, Tommy Shelby.

Meanwhile, Cillian is basking in his Oscar glory. Earlier this month, he bagged his first Oscar for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who masterminded the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, capping a glittering awards season that saw him snare a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and other prizes. Murphy is the third Irish actor to win the best actor Oscar, following Daniel Day-Lewis, who was born in London but holds Irish citizenship, and Barry Fitzgerald who won in 1945.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)