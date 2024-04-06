Advertisement

Cole Brings Plenty, best known for his stint in Yellowstone Spinoff 1923, died at the age of 27. The actor was found dead after he went missing amid a domestic violence investigation in Kansas, authorities said Friday, April 5. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies found the body of Brings Plenty in a wooded area. Crime scene investigators and the medical examiner were at the location, but no details were released about the cause of death.

What is the controversy around Cole Brings Plenty’s death?

Two days earlier Brings Plenty was charged in a nearby county with aggravated burglary, domestic battery and criminal restraint. An arrest warrant was issued. Police in the town of Lawrence said officers responded Sunday to an apartment where a woman was screaming for help and Brings Plenty had left before they arrived.

He then missed an audition for an upcoming film project that was scheduled for Monday morning over Zoom, his agent, Peter Yanke of Phirgun Mair Worldwide, said this week.

Cole Brings Plenty’s father issues statement

The actor’s father, Joe, said in a statement, “I am grateful to everyone for their prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.”

Cole Brings Plenty appeared in two episodes of the first season of 1923, a Paramount+ series starring Harrison Ford that is a prequel to the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. He also had recent small roles in two other Westerns from INSP TV, Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.

His uncle Mo Brings Plenty is a star of Yellowstone and acts as a cultural adviser for Native American issues on both that show and 1923. He posted a flyer about his nephew’s disappearance on Instagram, and police said the family reported the younger man missing.

(with inputs from AP)