Advertisement

Cole Sprouse's career in front of the camera began right from his childhood years. While his work along side fellow child actor and brother Dylan Sprouse in show The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody is among his most well-loved roles, Cole also played a small but seminal part in FRIENDS. The actor recently shared a baffling piece of information about the cast.

Cole Sprouse has never reunited with the FRIENDS cast post his stint on the show

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Cole Sprouse revealed how post his stint as Ben Geller - son to David Schwimmer's Ross Geller, he has never met up with the cast of FRIENDS. Though the situation at hand is not an intentional one, Sprouse mused how odd it is that he has never run into any of them, despite the plethora of events they would have attended at the same time.

He said, "Friends has become now such an iconic thing, this entity. But I was only really on it for 10 episodes, I was a kiddo. So how I remember those 10 episodes is probably quite different to an older cast member who did a thousand episodes." He added, "I've actually never had the chance or never bumped into any of them." Further musing on how odd the realisation is considering running into one's Hollywood co-stars "is almost more rare than the opposite", he laughed and said, "I thought for sure I would've bumped into them."

Advertisement

The Sprouse brothers have kept in touch with their The Suite Life of Zack and Cody castmates

Unlike the situation with the cast of FRIENDS, Cole says he has kept in touch with the cast of his hit Disney channel show, The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody, something that also holds true for his brother Dylan Sprouse, who also led the show along side him. He said, "We never anticipated that it would've been such an important part of so many people's childhoods. It's really beautiful to see that people still have such a wonderful and nostalgic space still carved out for children's programming and our show." The actor further affirmed how he and Dylan are both close with "all the Suite Life cast and crew".

Speaking on the topic, Cole Sprouse shared how the only other co-star he has truly kept contact with, is Adam Sandler. Sprouse had worked with Sandler on 1999 hit Big Daddy. Cole described Sandler as "the only person that I have pretty consistent communication with from that period...I still talk to him".