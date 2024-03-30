×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Conor McGregor Lands Most Lucrative Debut Deal For Road House Role, Beats Dwyane Johnson

Not just Jake Gyllenhaal, but MMA champion Conor McGregor is also earning praise for his role as the ruthless villain Knox in Priem Video's Road House.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Road House
Road House | Image:IMDb
Road House is currently streaming on Prime Video. It is a remake of late Hollywood star Patrick Swayze's 1989 movie of the same name. The remake was recently made available for streaming on Prime Video and has been getting positive response. Not just Jake Gyllenhaal, but MMA champion Conor McGregor is also earning praise for his role as the ruthless villain Knox. Did you know that Conor makes his acting debut with the film and took a fat pay check for his role.

Road House poster ~ Image: IMDb

Conor makes a record in entertainment industry

With his remuneration for Road House, Conor has become the world's highest-paid debutant actor. According to DNA and other online reports, he has received a paycheck of around $6 million - $10 million (approximately ₹49 crore - ₹83 crore) for the action-thriller.

According to The Sun, Conor had confirmed on X (formerly Twitter), that he had received the most lucrative debut deal in the history of cinema. In a now-deleted post, Conor wrote, "I am now officially the highest-paid first-time actor of all time, on record, pipping Dwayne Johnson for the top spot. Incredible!"

Conor McGregor in a still from Road House ~ Image: IMDb

The report also stated that Dwayne, who made his acting debut with The Mummy Returns (2001), had received a paycheque of $5.5million (approximately ₹45 crore). When quizzed about the same on Good Morning Britain, Conor responded, "That's the fact, the highest-paid first-time actor of all time so it’s a nice feather in the cap. There's not an action star in Hollywood that could take me on and that’s a fact, so let’s see how it goes."

What is Road House about?

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) middleweight fighter who ends up working at a roadhouse, an old-fashioned term for a small bar on the main road in a city or town. But the stakes get higher with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire, Knox. As the brutal brawls and bloodshed escalate, the tropical Keys prove more dangerous than anything Dalton ever faced in the Octagon.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

