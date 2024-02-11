Advertisement

Dakota Johnson is currently in the midst of promoting her upcoming release, Madame Web. The actress' Los Angeles stop for the film's press tour ended up being a slightly scary experience for the actress. The moment in question was caught on camera.

Dakota Johnson gets alarmed by earthquake



Dakota Johnson's press tour for Madame Web in Los Angeles was briefly interrupted by what was soon identified to be an earthquake. Taking cognizance of the fact, those in the room informed Dakota that an earthquake had taken place just a few hours prior, in Hawaii. Dakota's categorised the brief but startling experience as "spooky". What's more, the moment was also caught on camera.

The earthquake was felt by all in the room, prompting a reporter to ask "Was that an earthquake?" Chuckling nervously, Dakota says, "Okay, we just had an earthquake". Being her stereotypically awkward self the actress added, "Do you like that we all just sat here? That was a big earthquake" The video evidently shows the flurry of emotions Dakota goes through as the crew zero in on the jolt actually being an earthquake.

Dakota Johnson plays the titular role in Madame Web



Dakota Johnson is the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest experiment - Madame Web. Besides Dakota leading the charge, the film stars an ensemble cast of Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Emma Roberts, all in pivotal roles. Additionally, Madame Web is the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The film has been directed by SJ Clarskon who has also penned the screenplay along side Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

The film follows Johnson's Cassie Web who attempts to save three young women and their future from a deadly adversary. The film will be releasing in India on February 16, following it's United States release slated for February 14.