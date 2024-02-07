English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Dakota Johnson Opens Up About 'Absolutely Psychotic' Experience of Shooting Madame Web

Dakota Johnson who is all set to star in Madame Web next has revealed that it was chaotic to shoot the Marvel film with the blue screen.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dakota Johnson in Madame Web
Dakota Johnson in Madame Web | Image:Youtube
  • 2 min read
Actress Dakota Johnson is all set to take centre stage in Madame Web which is a film set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The actress recently shared her experience filming the project and talked about the unique challenges posed by extensive CGI effects that brought the superhero universe to life.

Dakota Johnson shares her experience of working on Madame Web

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, the movie required Johnson to navigate scenes on a blue screen, responding to simulated explosions and other effects which the actress described as "absolutely psychotic."

Expressing her initial uncertainty about portraying a superhero, Johnson revealed to EW, "I got sent this script, and I was like, ‘I don’t know about me being a superhero.'” However, intrigued by her character's extraordinary powers, Dakota embraced the opportunity to bring Cassie Webb’s character to life who is a paramedic with visions of the future.

In the same interview, Dakota Johnson admitted her apprehensions about the CGI-intensive filming process. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!’ But I trusted (Clarkson). She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started.”

Dakota Johnson in Madame Web | Image: Youtube screengrab

More about Madame Web

Madame Web is set to hit theatres on February 14 and has an ensemble cast including Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet. Johnson acknowledged her fascination with her character's mental ability and stated, “I felt like, ‘Oh, I really would love to see that superhero. I would love to see a young woman whose superpower is her mind.'”

Madame Web has been brought to life through the lens of CGI wizardry and visionary direction by S.J. Clarkson.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:49 IST

