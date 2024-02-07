English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Dakota Johnson Responds To Criticism Over '14 Hours Of Sleep' Statement, Says 'Leave Me Alone'

Actress Dakota Johnson has responded to the controversies around her sleep habits, urging the public to "leave her alone."

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dakota Johnson in Madame Web
Dakota Johnson in Madame Web | Image:YouTube
Actress Dakota Johnson caused a stir online when she mentioned that she could sleep for as long as 14 hours. The 34-year-old has now clarified misconceptions about her Wall Street Journal interview, emphasizing that while she mentioned the ability to sleep for 14 hours, she doesn't "demand" such lengthy rest.

Actress Dakota Johnson clarifies her ‘14 hours of sleep’ situation 

Johnson set the record straight during an appearance on a celebrity chat show, where she explained, “I didn't even say that like that!” When asked if she "likes to sleep 14 hours," she responded: "No. I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours. But I don't like to demand it. I'm not a monster.”

Image credits: IMDb

She laughed: "Why is sleep bad? Like, why? Leave me alone. I'm just asleep. I don't have to take anything to sleep like that either, I can just sleep like that. I think if I took like an Ambien, I think I'd wake up next year.”

Last month, she told the WSJ that sleep is her "number one priority", while meditation helps her cope with anxiety.

Image credits: IMDb

She explained: "I don't have a regular [wake-up] time. It depends on what's happening in my life. "If I'm not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life.”

Dakota, who is currently promoting upcoming superhero movie Madame Web, told the outlet that she needs at least 10 hours of kip a night to function.

She added: "I'm not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours.”

More about Madame Web 

Dakota Johnson is all set to appear in Madame Web next. She recently revealed that it was chaotic to shoot the Marvel film with the blue screen. The makers unveiled a new teaser from the movie on Saturday (January 13). 

 Image credits: dakotajohnson/Instagram

 

Madame Web is the story of Cassandra, played by Dakota Johnson, a woman who begins to have strange visions about a serial killer. The movie will release in the theatres on February 14. 

With inputs from IANS 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

