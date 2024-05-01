Daniel Radcliffe Feels 'Sad' About Harry Potter's Author JK Rowling's Anti-transgender Comments

Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe has broken the silence on Harry Potter’s author JK Rowling’s anti-trans comments. The lead actor of the film franchise shared his opinion for the first time since 2020 and said, “makes me really sad”. Previously, several cast members from the film have also slammed the director for the same.

What did Daniel Radcliffe say about Rowling?

In a new interview with The Atlantic published on Tuesday (30 April) – Tony Award nominee Daniel Radcliffe revealed he hasn’t spoken to Rowling, 58, in years. As per People, the actor said, “It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic.”

A file photo of Daniel Radcliffe | Image: IMDb

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the title role in Eight Potter films, said of Rowling and her controversial comments. He said, "Harry Potter would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person. But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life." Radcliffe said: “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that.”

JK Rowling’s controversial remarks on trans-rights

JK Rowling's stance reflects her long-standing opposition to certain aspects of the trans rights movement, which has garnered both praise and criticism in equal measure. Her comments reignite a rift that emerged in 2020 when Radcliffe and Watson publicly voiced their support for transgender individuals.

A file photo of JK Rowling| Image: IMDb

Radcliffe asserted that "transgender women are women," while Watson affirmed that "trans people are who they say they are." Their statements clashed with Rowling's views, sparking debate within the Harry Potter fan community and beyond. The controversy surrounding Rowling's stance on transgender issues has also impacted her relationship with Warner Bros., the studio behind the Harry Potter film franchise. Despite plans for a reboot of the saga as a TV series, Rowling's outspoken opinions have cast a shadow over the otherwise lucrative partnership, ANI reported.