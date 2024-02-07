Advertisement

David Gail, who rose to fame for his stint in Beverly Hills 90210, and the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, died at the age of 58. The news of his death was confirmed by his sister, Katie Colmenares, with an Instagram post on Saturday, January 20.

David Gail’s family issues statement

Katie wrote on her Instagram handle, "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my sid.” Colmenares continued, "Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."

David Gail’s career trajectory

Born on February 27, 1965, in Tampa, Fla. Gail made his television debut in one episode of Growing Pains in 1990 as a character named Norman. Gail played Stuart Carson, the fiance of Shannon Doherty's Brenda Walsh, for eight episodes on the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210.

He was the second actor to portray Dr. Joe Scanlon in Port Charles, taking over the role from Michael Dietz in 1999. He appeared in 216 episodes before exiting the ABC soap the following year, as per Variety. Apart from this, he also played Dean Collins in the WB soap Savannah from 1996 to 1997.

His other television credits include The Round Table, Matlock, Robin's Hoods, Murder, She Wrote, JAG and Doogie Howser, M.D. On the film side, he worked on Some Girl (1998), Bending All the Rules (2002), Perfect Opposites (2004) and The Belly of the Beast (2008).

