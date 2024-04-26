Advertisement

The much-awaited trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine, dropped late April, bringing relief to fans who have been awaiting an update on the film, for the better part of a year. The delay in process, for Deadpool and Wolverine, was the direct impact of the Hollywood twin strikes, starting July of last year. Director Shawn Levy, recently discussed how the same, impacted Deadpool and Wolverine, and the silver lining of the situation he chose to focus on instead.

Shawn Levy reflects on the Hollywood twin strikes



In a recent interaction with ComicBook.com, Shawn Levy shared how the Hollywood twin strikes essentially forced him to intrinsically review the work done on Deadpool and Wolverine thus far. However, what may have appeared to many as time wasted, was actually akin to a master class for Levy, giving him an opportunity to better understand his film.

Advertisement

He said, "The impact was real. For me as the director, and the producer, the multi-month pause happened right in the middle of filming. All I could do was edit and review the footage. But it taught me about my movie, and it really revealed what was working and what the movie wanted to be."

Advertisement

Shawn Levy sees the delay as a blessing in disguise



The director went on to reflect how the opportunity to pause and delve is almost never a luxury when it comes to live action filmmaking. However, having had the opportunity to do the same with Deadpool and Wolverine, only charged him and the crew up to deliver a sure-shot winner.

Advertisement

He mused, "That’s not a luxury we ever get in live-action filmmaking...We’re happily back at work, and now that we know it’s coming out (in) summer, we are working our asses off to make the best movie possible, and it’s feeling good." Deadpool and Wolverine is set for a theatrical release on July 26.