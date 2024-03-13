×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

Denzel Washington, Zoe Kravitz Pay Quirky Tributes To Lenny Kravitz During Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Lenny Kravitz was honoured with his own star on the esteemed Hollywood Walk of Fame. Friend Denzel Washington and daughter Zoe Kravitz attended the ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Zoe Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington
Zoe Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Los Angeles' Hollywood Walk of Fame has added another worthy star to its lineup. Singer and songwriter Lenny Kravitz was recently honoured with his very own star on the famed walkway. In attendance, among others, was long time friend Denzel Washington and daughter Zoe Kravitz, both of whom paid tribute to the musical legend.

 

 

Denzel Washington showcases friendship with Lenny Kravitz

Denzel Washington's tribute to Lenny Kravitz, presumably started out on a poignant note when the actor commenced with the 'definition' of who a friend is. While everybody believed the actor would descend into a rabbit hole of stories capturing the essence of their friendship, Denzel took a sharp U-turn cracking a joke that had everybody laughing. 

He said, "I wrote down the definition of friend...A person who one knows, and with whom one has a bond of mutual affection, typically exclusive of sexual relations. Well..."

Zoe Kravitz has a tongue in cheek tribute for father Lenny Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz was accompanied by partner Channing Tatum for Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. In her tribute to her father, Zoe spoke about how inspiring it has been growing up under his guidance, pointing out her father's dedication to his craft as a primary driving force for the inspiration. However, what stood out in her tribute, was the actress' hilarious reference to the musician's risque and edgy style of dressing.

 


She said, "I've seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly I've seen through your shirts. According to my dad if it doesn't expose your nipples, its not a shirt." The observation elicited a laugh from all in the crowd. Lenny Kravitz is currently gearing up to release his next studio album, titled Electric Blue Light. Electric Blue Light will be made available for streaming starting May 24, this year. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

