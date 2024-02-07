English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Despicable Me 4 Trailer Introduces Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell in Steve Carell Starrer

Despicable Me 4 plot follows Gru, his wife Lucy, and their three daughters Margo, Edith, and Agnes as they welcome baby boy Gru Jr. into the family.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Despicable Me 4
Despicable Me 4 | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Despicable Me 4, starring Steve Carell as Gru, will debut in theatres on July 3. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Monday, January 29. It introduced two new characters as Gru’s foe, played by Sofia Vergara and Will Ferrell. 

Despicable Me 4 trailer welcomes new members to family 

The film's plot follows Gru (Steve Carell), his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig), and their three daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (newcomer Madison Polan) as they welcome baby boy Gru Jr. into the family. Gru Jr., despite sharing his name, has no affection for his father and, in fact, intends to inflict cruel suffering on him.

However, that isn't Gru's main issue. Maxime Le Mal, portrayed by Will Ferrell, and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, played by Sofia Vergara, deserve that distinction. The family is forced to flee as a result of Maxime, a character from Gru's past, who is seeking revenge.

Advertisement

Despicable Me franchise 

In the first Despicable Me, Gru adopted three daughters, in the second, Gru fell in love with Lucy Wilde, played by Wiig. The appearance of Gru's long-lost twin brother Dru (also voiced by Steve Carrell) in Despicable Me 3 was a startling revelation. Gru and Lucy welcome their son, Gru Jr., into the family in the fourth movie.

 

Despicable Me 3 was a huge hit at the box office in 2017, surpassing the Shrek series as the highest-grossing animated film franchise and reaching the $1 billion mark globally.

The Minionese-speaking yellow Minions, who are among the most famous characters in the franchise, are probably responsible for much of its success. These endearing Minions play Gru's "sidekicks," but due to popular demand, they have since starred in two spinoff movies, Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Why Paytm shares are surging today

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. J&K Govt Launches Extensive Public Outreach; 64 Public Darbars Planned

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement