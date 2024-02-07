Despicable Me 4 Trailer Introduces Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell in Steve Carell Starrer

Advertisement

Despicable Me 4, starring Steve Carell as Gru, will debut in theatres on July 3. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Monday, January 29. It introduced two new characters as Gru’s foe, played by Sofia Vergara and Will Ferrell.

Despicable Me 4 trailer welcomes new members to family

The film's plot follows Gru (Steve Carell), his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig), and their three daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (newcomer Madison Polan) as they welcome baby boy Gru Jr. into the family. Gru Jr., despite sharing his name, has no affection for his father and, in fact, intends to inflict cruel suffering on him.

However, that isn't Gru's main issue. Maxime Le Mal, portrayed by Will Ferrell, and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, played by Sofia Vergara, deserve that distinction. The family is forced to flee as a result of Maxime, a character from Gru's past, who is seeking revenge.

Despicable Me franchise

In the first Despicable Me, Gru adopted three daughters, in the second, Gru fell in love with Lucy Wilde, played by Wiig. The appearance of Gru's long-lost twin brother Dru (also voiced by Steve Carrell) in Despicable Me 3 was a startling revelation. Gru and Lucy welcome their son, Gru Jr., into the family in the fourth movie.

Despicable Me 3 was a huge hit at the box office in 2017, surpassing the Shrek series as the highest-grossing animated film franchise and reaching the $1 billion mark globally.

The Minionese-speaking yellow Minions, who are among the most famous characters in the franchise, are probably responsible for much of its success. These endearing Minions play Gru's "sidekicks," but due to popular demand, they have since starred in two spinoff movies, Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

