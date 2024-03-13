×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Dev Patel Denies John Wick Influence In Monkey Man, Credits South Korean Cinema, Bollywood

Dev Patel said that Monkey Man was influenced by several things he had been following since he was a little boy, including South Korean cinema and Bollywood.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dev Patel
Dev Patel | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Monkey Man, the directorial debut of Dev Patel, has generated a lot of excitement in the film industry. He was questioned about whether the film might be praised as a South Asian John Wick during its world premiere. In response, he said that the film he made was influenced by a number of things he had been following since he was a little boy, including Korean cinema and Bollywood. 

Dev Patel reveals South Korean cinema, Bollywood’s influence on Monkey Man 

As the first reviews of Monkey Man after its premiere started surfacing online, audience seemed to be comparing the movie to Keanu Reeves led John Wick franchise. Addressing the similarities in the projects, the actor said he was mostly inspired by the performing actors, Korean and Hindi cinema.  

 

 

He added that while he adores the franchise, more than one location had an impact on the film. He was influenced by a number of performers, particularly those from the movies he watched as a child.

Advertisement

Dev continued by mentioning some action idols who have greatly influenced his life, including Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, Summo Hung, and Jet Lee. Additionally, he said that Korean cinema really inspired him and that this experience fundamentally altered his life. He also acknowledged Bollywood action films, which he said had a significant influence on his early years.

The actor said, “I'm a huge fan of the franchise but this film is born from my love of so much action cinema expanding from Bruce Lee to Sammo Hung to Jet Lee to Jackie Chan to the Korean cinema and also Bollywood."

Advertisement

 

 

More about Monkey Man

Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, Monkey Man is set in Mumbai and features the Lion star as a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless. The actor plays Kid, an anonymous young man who seeks out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

