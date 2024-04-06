×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Dev Patel Draws Parallels Between Hindu Mythology, Lord Hanuman And Directorial Debut Monkey Man

Monkey Man, which marks the directorial debut of Dev Patel, was inspired by the legend of Hanuman — a Hindu deity revered for his strength, loyalty and courage.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dev Patel
Dev Patel | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man, released worldwide but awaits censor clearance in India, and has been drawing good reviews. The actor-turned-director shared that his action film is inspired by Hindu mythology and the legend of Lord Hanuman. Patel shared that he first pitched Monkey Man as a revenge film about faith. The movie is set in Mumbai, but Patel shared that the themes explored in the film are universal.

Dev Patel draws parallels between Hindu mythology and Monkey Man

Monkey Man was inspired by the legend of Hanuman — a Hindu deity revered for his strength, loyalty and courage. According to AP News, Patel said that he saw a lot of parallels between Hindu mythology and the iconography of the superheroes that we know of today, like Superman.

The film centres on a character named Kid — played by Patel — who makes a living working in an underground fight club and who later seeks to avenge his mother’s horrific death by infiltrating the elite class of a Mumbai-like city.

Dev Patel broke his bones while shooting Monkey Man

Dev Patel shared that his directorial debut was beset with challenges during production, including the coronavirus pandemic-driven shutdown, limited crew members and a series of physical injuries.

“I broke my hand, I broke my foot, I tore my shoulder. Everything that could have possibly gone wrong in the making of this film did go wrong,” he told reporters at SXSW. “And it’s really been a humbling experience,” Patel told AP.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

FIR Against Cong Leader

5 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

SRH vs CSK: Standouts

7 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40

18 minutes ago
Hyderabad Traffic

Hyderabad Traffic Police

29 minutes ago
India in New York

Indian Student dies

43 minutes ago
Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins' ploy

an hour ago
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

an hour ago
akhilesh yadav

SP Candidate's Nomination

an hour ago
Arnab Peels Through Layers Of Congress' Hackneyed Manifesto | The Debate

#ManifestoFight

an hour ago
Travel tips for Northeast India

Solo Travel Destinations

an hour ago
arrested

1 held in paper leak

an hour ago
SRH beat CSK by 6 wickets

SRH crush CSK

an hour ago
Monkey ManMonkey Man

Monkey Man Premiere

2 hours ago
A.R. Rahman

Rahman On Veteran Singers

2 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Not Pregnant?

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik & Rohit share hug

2 hours ago
Green vegetables

Prevent Liver Damage

2 hours ago
Dev Patel

Dev Patel On Monkey Man

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  4. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India Newsa day ago

  5. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo