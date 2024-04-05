Advertisement

Monkey Man, marking Dev Patel's directorial debut, has hit the theatres in the US. Apart from directing, Dev has served as an actor, producer and writer of the action thriller. However, not many know that the actor didn't want to direct the film. During the Los Angeles premiere, Dev shared he was reluctant about directing a film, but now he would love to do it again.

Dev Patel opens up about directing Monkey Man

As per a report in the Hollywood Reporter, Dev Patel shared that he became "a reluctant writer and then a sort of reluctant director" on the project. Earlier, he pitched the film to Neill Blomkamp to direct it, however, the latter encouraged him that he should helm it himself because of his attachment to the material. "There were some incredible people that pushed me into this director's seat, and once I was there, I didn't look back," he continued.

(A still from trailer | Image: Instagram)

Now, after making Monkey Man, Dev's opinion has changed and said, "It was by any means necessary I was going to birth this dream so I really love it, and I would love to do it again if I was so lucky."

Sikander Kher heaped praises on Dev Patel

During an interview, Sikander, who is making his Hollywood debut with Monkey Man, praised Dev, saying "You don't know that he's a first-time director." He added that Dev "lets you be". He adds, "It's the communication, the way he talks to you. If there's a note, it doesn't feel like a note. He lets you fly, lets you spread your wings, and that's when the magic happens when you can get something that might be special, and he gives you that liberty and that freedom and he loves you, he loves his actors. He's going to direct so much more; I hope he does."

(A BTS photo from the set | Image: IMDb)

What do we know about Monkey Man?

Apart from Dev Patel and Sikander Kher, the film also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande.