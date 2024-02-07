Dev Patel, Slumdog Millionaire Actor, To Marry Longtime Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey?

Advertisement

Dev Patel has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey for almost seven years now. As per reports, the couple is ready to tie the knot soon. While there is no confirmation on the same by either of the actors, a post on the social media site Reddit has sparked the rumour of their nuptials.

Reddit comments sparks reports of Dev Patel’s marriage

A user on the social media site Reddit announced that Dev Patel will be tying the knot soon. While no details of the same were revealed, the user alleged that the nuptials will take place soon. For the unversed, Dev Patel has been dating the Australian theatre actress Tilda Cobham Hervey for more than seven years now.

The couple has often been spotted together and has even graced the red carpet with their joint appearances. As per the Reddit user, who claimed their friend works closely with the actor wrote, “Not a huge tea but since the trailer of Monkey Man released today I thought I should share a small tea which one of my friends who is working in the sets of a movie named wonderful story of henry sugar by Wes Anderson, told me. He is very soon going to get married to his long-term Aussie girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey who is also an actress. They have been together for more than 7 years now. I asked my friend how did she hear this, all she said just know I heard some stuff lol.”

Advertisement

Who is Dev Patel’s girlfriend Tilda Cobham Hervey

Tilda replaced Teresa Palmer in the upcoming American-Australian thriller Hotel Mumbai. Tilda Cobham-Hervey was a last-minute addition to Hotel Mumbai's cast, taking on a role originally intended for Teresa Palmer, another Adelaide actress who left the film after becoming pregnant. In retrospect, this was a fateful move, as Cobham-Hervey and Patel might never have met if Cobham-Hervey had not joined the cast. Hotel Mumbai, a film based on the terror attacks that occurred at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008, will be released later this year.

Advertisement

Where did Dev Patel meet Tilda?

Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey initially met in Adelaide, Tilda's hometown. Tilda took the time to show Patel around Adelaide while they were there filming Hotel Mumbai, in which Patel stars. The actress is even said to have taken him to his favourite restaurant in the city, Jasmin.