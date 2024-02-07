English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 14:45 IST

Dev Patel, Slumdog Millionaire Actor, To Marry Longtime Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey?

Dev Patel will reportedly tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey. A post on social media has been doing rounds confirming the news.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dev Patel
Dev Patel | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Dev Patel has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey for almost seven years now. As per reports, the couple is ready to tie the knot soon. While there is no confirmation on the same by either of the actors, a post on the social media site Reddit has sparked the rumour of their nuptials. 

Reddit comments sparks reports of Dev Patel’s marriage 

A user on the social media site Reddit announced that Dev Patel will be tying the knot soon. While no details of the same were revealed, the user alleged that the nuptials will take place soon. For the unversed, Dev Patel has been dating the Australian theatre actress Tilda Cobham Hervey for more than seven years now. 

The couple has often been spotted together and has even graced the red carpet with their joint appearances. As per the Reddit user, who claimed their friend works closely with the actor wrote, “Not a huge tea but since the trailer of Monkey Man released today I thought I should share a small tea which one of my friends who is working in the sets of a movie named wonderful story of henry sugar by Wes Anderson, told me. He is very soon going to get married to his long-term Aussie girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey who is also an actress. They have been together for more than 7 years now. I asked my friend how did she hear this, all she said just know I heard some stuff lol.” 

Advertisement

Who is Dev Patel’s girlfriend Tilda Cobham Hervey 

Tilda replaced Teresa Palmer in the upcoming American-Australian thriller Hotel Mumbai. Tilda Cobham-Hervey was a last-minute addition to Hotel Mumbai's cast, taking on a role originally intended for Teresa Palmer, another Adelaide actress who left the film after becoming pregnant. In retrospect, this was a fateful move, as Cobham-Hervey and Patel might never have met if Cobham-Hervey had not joined the cast. Hotel Mumbai, a film based on the terror attacks that occurred at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008, will be released later this year.

Advertisement

Where did Dev Patel meet Tilda?

Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey initially met in Adelaide, Tilda's hometown. Tilda took the time to show Patel around Adelaide while they were there filming Hotel Mumbai, in which Patel stars. The actress is even said to have taken him to his favourite restaurant in the city, Jasmin.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World19 minutes ago

  2. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News29 minutes ago

  3. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement