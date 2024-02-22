English
TRENDING
Director Martin Scorsese Bags A Role In Julian Schnabel’s In the Hand Of Dante

Martin Scorsese has held acting gigs on and off across multiple big banner projects. Details on his next stint in front of the camera are now here.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Martin Scorsese will soon be making one of his rare appearances in front of the camera. The legendary director has, over the course of more than five decades and counting, featured in ornamental cameos in several keynote projects, some of them being his own films. The most recent example in this regard is Killers of the Flower Moon, which featured him briefly appear on screen as the unnamed radio show producer. Details on Scorsese's next acting gig, are now here.

Martin Scorsese to feature in a pivotal cameo for Julian Schanbel's next


For the unversed, American painter and filmmakers Julian Schnabel, is in the midst of mounting his drama, In The Hand Of Dante. As per an exclusive Variety report, Scorsese will be seen in one of his meatiest acting roles to date. The veteran director will be playing the role of an elderly sage who will inspire and influence Dante Alighieri as the latter pens his The Divine Comedy. 

Speaking to Variety about Scorsese's role in the film, Schnabel said, "He is extraordinary in the film...You can’t take your eyes off him." Further speaking about the cameo, Schnabel added, "I don’t know if he’s a scholar, but he’s somebody who knows things...It’s sort of before the poem is finished. So this guy has been an influence on Dante, and he’s probably the only one whose review he cared about."

What is In The Hand Of Dante about?


Right off the bat, In The Hand Of Dante features a celebrated ensemble cast of Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Gerard Butler and Al Pacino. The film is inspired by a book of the same name, penned by Nick Tosches. The premise revolves around a handwritten manuscript of Dante Alighieri’s poem The Divine Comedy, found in the Vatican library.

The plot expands into how the manuscript reaches Tosches and sends him on his own journey of self-discovery.

