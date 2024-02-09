Disney CEO Bob Iger Gives A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

Advertisement

Disney CEO Bob Iger has broken his silence on Gina Carano’s lawsuit. The Mandalorian actress has claimed that she was fired for expressing right-wing views on social media. The lawsuit Carano filed with help from X, formerly Twitter, in federal court in California alleges her wrongful termination from the Star Wars Galaxy Disney+ streaming series over a post likening the treatment of American conservatives to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Bob Iger breaks silence on Gina Carano lawsuit

CNBC asked Iger what his thoughts were on Musk backing the suit. “None,” Iger replied bluntly. The comment was made ahead of The Walt Disney Co.’s fourth quarter earnings call with investors on Wednesday.

As per AP, the lawsuit stated, “A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failed to fully comply would not be tolerated. Carano was terminated from her role as swiftly as her character’s peaceful home planet of Alderaan had been destroyed by the Death Star.”

Gina is suing both Disney and Lucasfilm for discrimination and wrongful termination.

Why did Lucasfilm fire Gina Carano?

A Lucasfilm statement at the time of her firing said “Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” Carano is seeking damages to be determined at trial and a court order that she be recast on the show. The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal, has aired for three seasons and is now being turned into a feature film. Several interconnected series also air on Disney+. The lawsuit says Lucasfilm also hurt her future work prospects by making “maliciously false” statements about her.