Don Murray, Oscar Nominated Actor For Bus Stop, Dies At 94
Don Murray earned an Oscar nomination for playing a cowboy in the 1956 film Bus Stop. He also appeared in movies like A Hatful of Rain and The Hoodlum Priest.
Don Murray, the actor who earned an Oscar nomination for playing a rodeo cowboy in the 1956 film Bus Stop, died at the age of 94. His son Christopher announced his dad’s death to The New York Times without providing details. Murray was also known for being a part of other interesting films like A Hatful of Rain (1957), The Hoodlum Priest (1961), and Advise & Consent (1962).
