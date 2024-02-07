English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 07:51 IST

Don Murray, Oscar Nominated Actor For Bus Stop, Dies At 94

Don Murray earned an Oscar nomination for playing a cowboy in the 1956 film Bus Stop. He also appeared in movies like A Hatful of Rain and The Hoodlum Priest.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Don Murray
Don Murray | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Don Murray, the actor who earned an Oscar nomination for playing a rodeo cowboy in the 1956 film Bus Stop, died at the age of 94. His son Christopher announced his dad’s death to The New York Times without providing details. Murray was also known for being a part of other interesting films like A Hatful of Rain (1957), The Hoodlum Priest (1961), and Advise & Consent (1962).

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 07:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World19 minutes ago

  2. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News29 minutes ago

  3. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News40 minutes ago

  4. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement