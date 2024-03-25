×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce: I'm No Longer Willing...

Drew Barrymore ended her marriage with Will Kopelman in 2016. The actress has been married a total of three times, with her having addressed the same recently.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Drew Barrymore has always maintained an honest and unassuming persona when it comes to discussing her personal life. The actress recently elaborately reflected on her perspective on marriage. She herself, has been married and divorced thrice.

Drew Barrymore now feels 'liberated' from divorce


Drew Barrymore first tied the knot with executive producer Jeremy Thomas, in 1994. They divorced in 1995. She then married comedian Tom Green in 2001 - they divorced in 2002. She married Will Kopelman in 2012. The two divorced in 2016. In a recent episode for The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress opened up about dealing with feelings of "shame" when it came to her divorces. 

She said, "I had so much shame around divorce and for some reason something happened and I said, 'I'm no longer willing to feel this way. And it just lifted from me. And I just thought, when you get a divorce, you're saving the precious commodity we have on this planet, which is only our time...When you're truly in a situation that isn't functioning the way that optimally it hopes and wishes to be, we accept that and we improve our quality of life by moving forward. And divorce now to me, I don't have shame around it. I'm, like, totally liberated."

Drew Barrymore lauds Jennifer Lopez


Drew Barrymore's monologue about her perspective on divorce was in context of the music video for Jennifer Lopez's latest track, Can't Get Enough. The music video features the singer as a bride going through multiple weddings. She said, "JLo, I love you. I really appreciate you bringing empowerment to where most people go to shame. We've all been in it, so go, JLo." 

Circling back to Drew Barrymore's last marriage, actor Will Kopelman has moved on with Alexander Michler. The two tied the knot in 2021. Besides breaching the topic of her divorce, The Drew Barrymore Show has seen the actress assume a rather candid demeanour when it comes to discussing her love life. The actress has also shared how she has been out on multiple dates since her divorce. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

