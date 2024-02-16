Dune 2 Early Reviews Out: Zendaya-Timothee Chalamet Starrer Dubbed 'Cinematic Masterpiece'

Advertisement

Dune 2: The first reviews of Denis Villeneuve's Dune 2 are out, and they are nothing but favorable. Dune: Part 2 will be released by the director in March of this year, a little more than two years after the first Dune movie premiere. Along with Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux, the sequel reunites the lead star Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. The majority of reviewers who attended Denis' star-studded premiere on Thursday, February 15, gave the movie high praise.

Dune: Part Two first impressions

“GLORIOUS. A cinematic masterpiece in all its splendor. Villeneuve has outdone himself,” said one user on X, claiming that the sequel is “even better” than the first movie. He added, "More action-based, thus more epic, breathtaking moments. Truly delivers chills. The production and filmmaking are god-tier. Give me ‘Part 3.’”

Another user shared, "A masterpiece. Maybe one of the best space films ever, besides being the most visually impressive movie I’ve seen — an assault on all the senses — it’s a riveting political thriller and character study. The cast is great but Rebecca Ferguson and Austin Butler steal it.”

DUNE: Part Two is a masterpiece. Maybe one of the best space films ever. Besides being the most visually impressive movie I've seen—an assault on all the senses—it's an riveting political thriller & character study. The cast is great but Rebecca Ferguson & Austin Butler steal it. pic.twitter.com/q7AZugQeGK — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) February 15, 2024

According to the film’s official logline, “Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Here are some other reviews shared by the moviegoers:

Blown away by #DunePartTwo. Found it even more immersive, tactile and emotional than Part One. The clarity, heft and scale of the action is staggering. For me, the whole occupies a rarified place alongside The Lord of the Rings as the definitive version of a seminal text. — Jordan Farley (@JordanFarley) February 15, 2024

Arguably Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus, #DunePartTwo is a masterpiece.



Throwing you right into the action, it is totally immersive, gripping, and ultimately devastating. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya have never been better.



Just truly remarkable filmmaking - I’m in awe 👏 pic.twitter.com/r6DcSdXgQ8 — Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is a giant epic, a masterclass of crafts from Greig Fraser’s exceptional photography to Patrice Vermette’s magnificent world building. Denis Villeneuve has delivered his magnus opus directing one of the best sci-fi films for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/Vvfs8YeFIi — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 15, 2024

All about Dune 2

After waiting for two years, Dune: Part Two has secured a 2024 release. The motion poster introduces a new cast member alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. The recent release of a motion poster for Dune: Part Two unveils familiar faces and introduces Souheila Yacoub as a new addition. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson return, adding excitement to the sequel. While details about Yacoub's role remain shrouded in mystery, speculations suggest she might portray Shishakli, a Fremen member in Frank Herbert’s novel. Fans await to see her potential involvement in pivotal scenes like the Sandrider trial.

