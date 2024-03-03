Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Dune, Black Swan Choreographer Benjamin Millepied Revisits Zendaya Film's Desert Sandwalk

Dune: Part Two released in theatres in India, on March 1. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya have reprised their roles of Paul and Chani from the first film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

If Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise is to be captured in one word, it would be 'intricate'. One of the many elements which make the film stand out on all accords, is the sandwalk sequences in the film. Choreographer Benjamin Millepied, who has also choreographed Natalie Portman in the 2010 Academy Award winning Black Swan, has opened up about his vision in crafting the sequence.

Advertisement

Benjamin Millepied breaks down the Dune sandwalk


For the unversed, the Dune franchise stands adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. In the same, the movement of the characters in the deep sinking desert, is described as "'step...drag...drag...step...step...wait...drag...step...". This was the starting point for how Millepied conceived the cinematised choreography. 

Advertisement


He said, "I aimed to design a rhythmless walk. I ensured it also formed aesthetically pleasing shapes, a focus of Denis. We catch a brief glimpse of it in Part One, but it's a stunning design. It's a desert walk engineered to avoid rhythmic patterns, as walking with rhythm attracts worms. We crafted a walk mimicking the sand and desert sounds, a brilliant concept from Frank Herbert that I was determined to showcase on screen."

Advertisement

Timothee Chalamet is in awe of Dune sandwalk sequence


For those who do not gauge what is so special about the sandwalk sequences, actor Timothee Chalamet, who leads the franchise as Paul Atreides, too in the past, has shed light on how tough it was to master the gait - an important detail to making the narrative appear convincing. 

Advertisement


He said, "It was a big challenge to master. I had to learn it well ahead of time, as it's crucial for Paul to demonstrate it to Jessica, and it must come naturally to him in his Muad'Dib persona. Yet, executing it on set was even more physically demanding. We wanted to convey the exhaustion of the characters during those moments of climbing high ravines or taking breaks on the ridge. It was exhausting. But Frank Herbert's concept of navigating such a terrifying environment with a creature like the sandworm lurking beneath is incredible."

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

an hour ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

3 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rihanna Reacts To Video Of Her Doing 'Zingaat' With Janhvi Kapoor

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Shehbaz Sharif Gets Elected As Pakistan PM,

    Videos11 minutes ago

  3. Colman Reveals Reason Behind Delay In Season 3 Of Zendaya Starrer

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Erupts At Door Manufacturing Company Office

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Inside Photos Of Celebs From Tusker Trail Event At Anant-Radhika’s Bash

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo