Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, kicked off its theatrical journey on a good note, pushing down Indian films Kaagaz 2, Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine. The film which is currently being screened at 3,400 theatres, is enjoying a good run in both English and Hindi languages.

Dune: Part Two box office collection day 1 in India

As per a report in Sacnilk, epic science fiction drama earned ₹2.75 crore with ₹2.5 crore in English and ₹0.25 crore in Hindi. Adding the paid preview, which is ₹0.7 crore, the movie's total collection stands at ₹3.45 crore with English at ₹3.2 crore and Hindi at ₹0.25 crore.

(A still from the teaser | Image: Instagram)

Dune: Part 2 had an overall 13.63% English occupancy on Friday with maximum ticket sales for evening shows. While the IMAX witnessed a maximum occupancy in evening shows - 45.20 per cent.

Dune: Part Two outperforms Indian Movies

Dune: Part 2 witnessed a major box office clash with not one but three Indian movies, Kaagaz 2, Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine. However, despite being an English film, it managed to outperform all with flying numbers. Laapataa Ladies minted only ₹0.75 crores on the first day, while the bilingual movie Operation Valentine earned ₹1.3 crores.

Dune: Part Two worldwide box office collection day 1

In the United States and Canada, the film's advanced ticket sales surpassed that of Oppenheimer. As per the early estimates, the movie stands at $50.8-$54.8 million and it is projected to gross $65–80 million in its opening weekend.

(A still from the teaser | Image: Instagram)

Comparing preview figures, Dune: Part Two has surpassed its predecessor, Dune: Part One, which debuted during the pandemic with $5.1 million in previews. The prequel commenced its theatrical journey with a $41 million opening weekend, culminating in a global box office triumph of $402 million.

The second part has been adapted from the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert. It follows Paul Atreides as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem reprise their roles from the first film.