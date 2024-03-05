Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Dune Part 2 Deleted Scenes Will Not Release On OTT; Actor Tim Blake Nelson Is 'Heartbroken'

Director Denis Villene in a recent interview revealed that the deleted scenes from Dune: Part 2 will not be seen by the audience even on OTT.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tim Blake Nelson
A file photo of Tim Blake Nelson. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dune: Part Two, starring an ensemble cast of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, to name a few, hit the theatres on March 1 across the globe. The movie earned positive reviews from the critics and audience and is enjoying a great run at the box office.

The film is nearly three-hour long, and could have been longer hadn't director Denis Villeneuve cut the scenes. Speaking of which, the director in a recent interview revealed that the deleted scenes will not be seen by the public even on OTT. This has not gone down well with one of the actors - Tim Blake Nelson - whose only scene in the movie was deleted during theatrical release.  

Advertisement

 

(A still from Dune Part 2 | Image: YouTube)
(A still from Dune Part 2 | Image: YouTube)

 

Denis Villeneuve opens up about the deleted scenes

Denis said to Collider, "I’m a strong believer that when it’s not in the movie, it’s dead." Adding to it, he said, "Sometimes I remove shots and I say, ‘I cannot believe I’m cutting this out. I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It’s painful, so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails. I’m very severe in the editing room."

Advertisement

 

(A file photo of Denis Villeneuve | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Denis Villeneuve | Image: Instagram)

 

How did Tim Blake Nelson react to his part being deleted?

As per a report in Variety, Nelson shared that he had a great time shooting for the film and he has "no hard feelings". The actor added that he doesn’t think he's at liberty to say what the scene was and would leave that to Denis if he wants to talk about it. "He had to cut it because he thought the movie was too long. And I am heartbroken over that, but there’s no hard feelings. I loved it, and I can’t wait to do something else with him, and we certainly plan to do that," Nelson concluded.

Advertisement

 

(A file photo of Tim Blake Nelson | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Tim Blake Nelson | Image: Instagram)

A section of the internet speculates that Nelson shot a scene as Count Hasimir Fenring, the husband of Lady Margot Fenring, who is also an advisor to the Emperor (Christopher Walken). 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 12 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Old City Metro Foundation to be Laid by Revanth Reddy on Mar 8

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo