Advertisement

Dune: Part Two, starring an ensemble cast of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, to name a few, hit the theatres on March 1 across the globe. The movie earned positive reviews from the critics and audience and is enjoying a great run at the box office.

The film is nearly three-hour long, and could have been longer hadn't director Denis Villeneuve cut the scenes. Speaking of which, the director in a recent interview revealed that the deleted scenes will not be seen by the public even on OTT. This has not gone down well with one of the actors - Tim Blake Nelson - whose only scene in the movie was deleted during theatrical release.

Advertisement

(A still from Dune Part 2 | Image: YouTube)

(A still from Dune Part 2 | Image: YouTube)

Denis Villeneuve opens up about the deleted scenes

Denis said to Collider, "I’m a strong believer that when it’s not in the movie, it’s dead." Adding to it, he said, "Sometimes I remove shots and I say, ‘I cannot believe I’m cutting this out. I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It’s painful, so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails. I’m very severe in the editing room."

Advertisement

(A file photo of Denis Villeneuve | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Denis Villeneuve | Image: Instagram)

How did Tim Blake Nelson react to his part being deleted?

As per a report in Variety, Nelson shared that he had a great time shooting for the film and he has "no hard feelings". The actor added that he doesn’t think he's at liberty to say what the scene was and would leave that to Denis if he wants to talk about it. "He had to cut it because he thought the movie was too long. And I am heartbroken over that, but there’s no hard feelings. I loved it, and I can’t wait to do something else with him, and we certainly plan to do that," Nelson concluded.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Tim Blake Nelson | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Tim Blake Nelson | Image: Instagram)

A section of the internet speculates that Nelson shot a scene as Count Hasimir Fenring, the husband of Lady Margot Fenring, who is also an advisor to the Emperor (Christopher Walken).