Advertisement

Dune: Part Two has taken the international box office by storm and has surpassed expectations and outshined rival films within days of its release. Led by Timothée Chalamet and an ensemble cast including Zendaya and Florence Pugh, the sci-fi epic directed by Denis Villeneuve has earned a staggering $97 million from 71 overseas markets.

Dune: Part Two box office update

The movie’s worldwide earnings currently stand at an impressive $178.5 million. The success of Dune: Part Two marks another milestone for Chalamet, following his recent acclaimed performance in Willy Wonka. The film's performance has even crossed the debut earnings of Christopher Nolan's highly successful Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy.

Warner Bros. has orchestrated a remarkable revival for the Dune franchise, rebounding from the initial challenges faced during the streaming release of the first instalment in 2021. The studio's strategic promotional campaign, added to Villeneuve's visionary direction, has pushed Dune: Part Two to this height.

Advertisement

Dune: Part Two Vs Oppenheimer

In a head-to-head comparison, Dune: Part Two has emerged victorious and has grossed approximately $178 million globally in its opening weekend, while Oppenheimer trailed behind with $174 million. The staggering success of Dune sets the stage for its next week release in key markets such as China and Japan.

Advertisement

With a production budget of $190 million, Dune: Part Two has already recovered its investment within days of release. The movie has earned several critical acclaim with a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

Oppenheimer on the other hand is hoping for a big win at the Oscars 2024 with its nominations in several categories including Best picture, Director, actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, production design, costume design, cinematography, editing, makeup and hairstyling, sound and original score. Oppenheimer earned a total of $700 million globally.