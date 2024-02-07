Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

DYK Sobhita Dhulipala Auditioned For Dev Patel's Monkey Man Ahead Of Cannes Debut In 2016?

Sobhita Dhulipala is making her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel's upcoming action-thriller Monkey Man, co-starring Sharlto Copley and Sikhadar Kher.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Monkey Man, Sobhita Dhulipala
A still from Monkey Man trailer. | Image:Universal Pictures/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala has been in the news for making her Hollywood debut in Dev Patel starre Monkey Man. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer, offering a glimpse of Dev's character, who is out to take revenge from the underworld for the atrocities he suffered during childhood. Soon after she dropped the trailer on her social media handle, her friends from the industry congratulated her on her debut.

However, one congratulatory post caught our attention in which the actress shared a trivia related to Monkey Man.

Advertisement

Monkey Man trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut with this Dev Patel actioner

When Sobhita Dhulipala auditioned for Monkey Man?

Taking to Instagram, Anurag Kashyap, Sobhita's first director (Raman Raghav 2.0), shared a post on his Story and captioned it as "Finally. This looks so good". Replying to him, the actress took a trip down memory lane and shared that she auditioned for the role in Monkey Man in 2016. Just a day before she left for the Cannes Film Festival.

I'm recalibrating my choices as an actor, says Sobhita Dhulipala - Times of India

Advertisement

“I auditioned for Monkey Man in 2016. It was a day before we left for the Cannes Film Festival for Raman Raghav 2.0 (My debut). Been a beautiful ride. Thank you for the vibes and wonder," she replied.

More about Monkey Man

Helmed by Dev Patel, the film was completed in 2021 and then sold to an OTT platform for reportedly 30 million dollars. The film marks Dev's directorial debut and stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte and Makarand Deshpande in supporting roles. The film is slated to release in the United States on April 5.

What's next for Sobhita Dhulipala

The actress was last seen in a hit web series The Night Manager, co-featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. After Monkey Man, she will be seen in Sitara.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement