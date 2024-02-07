Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala has been in the news for making her Hollywood debut in Dev Patel starre Monkey Man. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer, offering a glimpse of Dev's character, who is out to take revenge from the underworld for the atrocities he suffered during childhood. Soon after she dropped the trailer on her social media handle, her friends from the industry congratulated her on her debut.

However, one congratulatory post caught our attention in which the actress shared a trivia related to Monkey Man.

When Sobhita Dhulipala auditioned for Monkey Man?

Taking to Instagram, Anurag Kashyap, Sobhita's first director (Raman Raghav 2.0), shared a post on his Story and captioned it as "Finally. This looks so good". Replying to him, the actress took a trip down memory lane and shared that she auditioned for the role in Monkey Man in 2016. Just a day before she left for the Cannes Film Festival.

“I auditioned for Monkey Man in 2016. It was a day before we left for the Cannes Film Festival for Raman Raghav 2.0 (My debut). Been a beautiful ride. Thank you for the vibes and wonder," she replied.

More about Monkey Man

Helmed by Dev Patel, the film was completed in 2021 and then sold to an OTT platform for reportedly 30 million dollars. The film marks Dev's directorial debut and stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte and Makarand Deshpande in supporting roles. The film is slated to release in the United States on April 5.

What's next for Sobhita Dhulipala

The actress was last seen in a hit web series The Night Manager, co-featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. After Monkey Man, she will be seen in Sitara.