Advertisement

Christopher Nolan is currently enjoying the success of his biographical drama, Oppenheimer, which enjoyed a successful run at the worldwide box office. The Cillian Murphy led film has managed to mint $952 million, globally. It is no secret that Nolan likes moving between genres and he recently talked about his desire to make a horror film. However, in a recent conversation with Syfy, the director revealed that his sci-fi thriller Inception was originally conceived with the horror genre in mind.

Inception originally conceived as a horror film?

While speaking at a recent interview, Nolan said that he was thinking along the lines of a horror movie initially but it eventually became this project (Inception).” Nolan explained, “I was looking for a device whereby the dreams would become important to the story, and the thought that someone could invade your dream space and steal an idea is immensely compelling to me. The concept that dreams feel real while we’re in them underlies the whole film.”

File photo of Christopher Nolan | Image: Instagram

'I'd love to make a horror film', says Christopher Nolan

Earlier when asked at a British Film Institute panel discussion in London if he would ever consider making a horror movie, the director seemed open to the idea of directing a horror film. "I think horror films are very interesting because they depend on very cinematic devices. It really is about a visceral response to things, and so, at some point, I'd love to make a horror film. But I think a really good horror film requires a really exceptional idea. And those are few and far between. So I haven't found a story that lends itself to that," the filmmaker said.

Nolan concluded by saying that his Oscar nominated film Oppenheimer has elements of horror in it. “I think it is appropriate to the subject matter,” he added.