DYK Tom Hollander Mistakenly Got Tom Holland’s Avengers Bonus Paycheck

British actor Tom Hollander once accidentally received Tom Holland’s paycheck due to their similar names. In a celebrity chat show, he revealed that the two Toms often get mixed up. There have been multiple times when he has been introduced to people who are expecting to meet Spider-Man, a role that Tom Holland plays in the MCU.

Tom Hollander receives Tom Holland’s paycheck

While talking about the confusion, Hollander said that he received an email advising him of a box-office bonus payment. “And I thought, ‘I don’t think I’m in 'The Avengers'. It was an astonishing amount of money,” Hollander said.

He further went on to reveal that the payment was a “seven-figure sum.” This was the box-office bonus payment that Holland got for ‘The Avengers’. He did not reveal the entire amount.

Tom Holland makes headlines for his relationship

Tom Holland made headlines earlier after he broke silence on his and Zendaya’s breakup rumours and revealed that they are still together. In a viral video, Tom Holland emphatically stated that he and Zendaya are "absolutely not" split up, putting an end to the speculation that has been circulating. The confirmation from Tom Holland came as he was casually strolling in Los Angeles, donning a green hoodie. The public statement, coupled with their social media interactions, reinforced the fact that the Spider-Man costars are still very much together.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya, known for portraying the iconic onscreen couple Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man films, sparked romance rumours back in 2017. However, they officially confirmed their real-life romance in 2021 with a public display of affection in Los Angeles and are going strong. Earlier, Tom in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation gushed about his girlfriend, saying, "Zendaya is probably the most honest with me. Which I love, ‘cause you need that."