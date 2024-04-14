Advertisement

Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of Apocalypse Now, and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. She was 87.

Eleanor Coppola's cause of death

Coppola died Friday surrounded by family at home in Rutherford, California, her family announced in a statement to AP. No cause of death was given. Eleanor, who grew up in Orange County, California, met Francis while working as an assistant art director on his directorial debut, the Roger Corman-produced 1963 horror film Dementia 13. (She had studied design at UCLA.) Within months of dating, Eleanor became pregnant and the couple were wed in Las Vegas in February 1963. Their first-born, Gian-Carlo, quickly became a regular presence in his father’s films, as did their subsequent children, Roman (born in 1965) and Sofia (born in 1971). After acting in their father’s films and growing up on sets, all would go into the movies.

Eleanor Coppola file photo | Image: AP

More about Eleanor Coppola

Coppola is survived by her husband, Francis, their two children, Sofia and Roman, and three grandchildren. Their eldest son, Gian-Carlo, died in 1986 at the age of 22 from injuries sustained in a speed-boating accident.

