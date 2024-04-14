×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Eleanor Coppola, Hearts Of Darkness Director, Dies Aged 87

Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic films, has died at the age of 87.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of Apocalypse Now, and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. She was 87.

Eleanor Coppola's cause of death

Coppola died Friday surrounded by family at home in Rutherford, California, her family announced in a statement to AP. No cause of death was given. Eleanor, who grew up in Orange County, California, met Francis while working as an assistant art director on his directorial debut, the Roger Corman-produced 1963 horror film Dementia 13. (She had studied design at UCLA.) Within months of dating, Eleanor became pregnant and the couple were wed in Las Vegas in February 1963. Their first-born, Gian-Carlo, quickly became a regular presence in his father’s films, as did their subsequent children, Roman (born in 1965) and Sofia (born in 1971). After acting in their father’s films and growing up on sets, all would go into the movies.

More about Eleanor Coppola

Eleanor Neil was born in Los Angeles on May 4, 1936, and grew up in Huntington Beach before graduating from UCLA with a degree in applied design. She met her husband while working as an assistant art director on Roger Corman's horror film Dementia 13, which was Francis Ford Coppola's feature directorial debut. Eleanor discovered she was pregnant with their first child, Gian-Carlo, and they married in 1963. They had two more children: director Sofia and writer and producer Roman Coppola. 

Coppola is survived by her husband, Francis, their two children, Sofia and Roman, and three grandchildren. Their eldest son, Gian-Carlo, died in 1986 at the age of 22 from injuries sustained in a speed-boating accident. 

(Inputs from AP)



 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

