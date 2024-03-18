×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

Elizabeth Hurley On Shooting Controversial Intimate Scenes In Her Son's Film Strictly Confidential

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian worked together in their upcoming film Strictly Confidential. It is directed by Damian and stars Elizabeth in the lead role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Elizabeth Hurley with her son Damian
Elizabeth Hurley with her son Damian | Image:X
  • 2 min read
British actress Elizabeth Hurley recently talked about her unusual experience working with her son Damian. The mother-son duo collabed for their upcoming film Strictly Confidential, which is directed by Damian and features Elizabeth in the lead role. As they filmed the film's more sensual sequences, the actress said she felt "safe and looked after" by her 21-year-old son. The film chronicles a young woman's obsession with her best friend's passing.

Elizabeth Hurley feels 'safe' filming sex scenes directed by her son

Damian acknowledged that seeing his mother's body is not a huge deal for him, especially when he has been known to take pictures of her in bikinis for social media. The Strictly Confidential director said, “People find this really controversial. We're in the business. Showbusiness has been a fundamental part of my entire life, so for us, it's just not a thing. It's just part of the business. She takes my photos, I take her photos.” 

Elizabeth Hurley with her son Damien 

 

Echoing his sentiments Elizabeth added that having her kid present on set really put her more at ease rather than making her feel uneasy. The actress described the entire experience as liberating. She stated that it was probably a bit of a shock for other people who might be ashamed of their child seeing them naked. Elizabeth claimed that familiarity allowed her to feel more open during those sequences.

Elizabeth said, "I'm relaxed in front of him, too. He looks out for me. It's relaxing knowing someone behind the camera who looks out for you, which was the same on this movie in a way because you know the things that his script needed me to do in this weren't necessarily things I had always done in movies many times before, but having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after."

What is Strictly Confidential about? 

Strictly Confidential revolves around a group of friends and relatives, who visit an island a year after a loved one (Lauren McQueen) appears to have committed suicide in the film. As her best friend Mia (Elizabeth Hurley) sets out to unravel the mysterious events of her passing, old passions rise and new secrets are revealed as she gets pulled into a seductive world of sex, betrayal and murder.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

