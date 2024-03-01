Advertisement

Actress Emily Blunt is currently in talks to feature in the upcoming Hollywood film The Smashing Machine starring Dwyane Johnson. The Academy Award-nominated actress would essay the role of Dawn Staples, the new wife to legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The story is about how Dawn struggles to find her place within Champion's chaotic and contradictory world while trying to set up a life together, as reported by deadline.com.

The Smashing Machine plot

The Smashing Machine is a drama based on the story of Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC. He struggles with winning, relationships, substance abuse and friendship, set in the year 2000.

Kerr was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion. The MMA fighter was also a subject of a documentary titled 'The Smashing Machine' in 2003.

The Smashing Machine is directed by Benny Safdie, who has helmed projects such as Heaven Knows What, Good Time and Uncut Gems.

Emily Blunt in the running for an Oscar

Emily Blunt's performance in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic Oppenheimer as Kitty Oppenheimer earned her an Oscar nomination in Best Supporting Actress. It is her first nomination at the Academy Awards in her distinguished career.

A still from Oppenheimer | Image: IMDb

It’s a bit of a surprise that Blunt has never been nominated at the Academy Awards, but she’ll likely find herself nominated in the future as she’s one of the most in-demand working actors in Hollywood.