Emily Blunt may have been surrounded by death-defying stunts in her most recent film, The Fall Guy, but she recently told People magazine that her scariest stunt was in one of her films in 2018. Emily Blunt revealed that it was in the 2018 film Mary Poppins Returns that presented her with the biggest challenge. Blunt told People that the entrance scene was very stressful for her.

Emily Blunt recalls her most challenging stunt scene

The actress recounted that the character's entrance "had to start in the clouds and come all the way down" towards the ground while holding an umbrella aloft, reports deadline. Additionally, Blunt added: "And I'm supposed to walk effortlessly into my close-up as if it’s nothing. I did three takes -- and then I felt my tolerance go, ‘Pfft!’ And that was it. I was done."

A still from Mary Poppins Returns | Image: IMDb

Director Rob Marshall requested a fourth take. Blunt said: "I did three takes, and I could see Rob gearing up to do another one. I was like, ‘Nope, no, no, no, I’m done.’ It was over." The film’s other big stunt had Mary zooming backwards into the depths of a magical bathtub. “That was okay. That was a slide,” she said.

Poster of Mary Poppins Returns | Image: IMDb

What do we know about Mary Poppins Returns?

Mary Poppins Returns is about a magical nanny named Mary Poppins who returns to the Banks to help the family avoid serious danger by taking them on various magical adventures. The synopsis of this movie reads: Bank teller Michael Banks, now an adult with three children, learns that his home will be repossessed in five days unless he repays a loan. His only hope is to find a missing certificate proving valuable shares that his father left him years ago. Just when everything appears to be lost, Michael and his sister are pleasantly surprised when Mary Poppins, their childhood nanny, arrives to save the day and take the Banks family on a magical, fun-filled adventure.

(With IANS inputs)