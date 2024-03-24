×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Emily Blunt Reveals Greta Gerwig Helped Inspire Her Character In The Fall Guy

Emily Blunt, in the movie, plays a director, Jody Moreno, whose leading man ends up missing.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emily Blunt Reveals Greta Gerwig Helped Inspire Her Character In The Fall Guy
Emily Blunt Reveals Greta Gerwig Helped Inspire Her Character In The Fall Guy | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Emily Blunt, in a recent interview, revealed that she took some inspiration from Barbie director Greta Gerwig for her role in The Fall Guy. For the unversed, in the movie Blunt plays a movie director, Jody Moreno, whose leading man ends up missing. That’s when Ryan Gosling’s stunt performer, Colt Seavers comes into the picture to help find the actor.

Emily Blunt says she took inspiration from Great Gerwig

In a recent conversation with Total Film, the actress said, “With the warmth and the charm, I guess there’s a little Greta in there. She was a mix of a few other people I’d met and pulled from.”

File photo of Emily Blunt and Greta Gerwig | Image: X

The Fall Guy director David Leitch’s producing partner and wife Kelly McCormick also explained how the character of Jody was changed from a make-up artist to a director. This was done to increase the movie’s weight. “Emily’s role was a make-up artist when we sold it, and we converted it to first-time directing right before we gave her a very rough draft,” she said while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. “It made it feel like [the character] had more pressure on her,” she added.

Advertisement

Emily Blunt opens up about her role in The Fall Guy 

Emily Blunt explained that they all came together to build the character. “Because I think, maybe in the original script, she was quite severe, and that sort of tough director,” the Oscar-nominated actress said. “But I think, for me, it’s always more interesting to play someone who’s in a situation where they’re way over their head.” 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Two bears attacked farmers working in cashew plantations near Gaduru and Deppuru villages of Srikakulam district today morning.

Andhra Bear AttacK

a few seconds ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

a minute ago
Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

4 minutes ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

6 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

8 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

10 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

13 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

16 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

16 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

18 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

18 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

20 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

20 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

21 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

22 minutes ago
RKS Bhadauria

Who is RKS Bhadauria?

23 minutes ago
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god

ISIS-K Shares Selfie

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo