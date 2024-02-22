English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Inside Emily In Paris Co-stars Paul Forman, Ashley Park Mark 'First Public Date' At LFW

Emily In Paris co-stars Paul Forman and Ashley Park were seen stepping out together for the first time at London Fashion Week.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Paul Forman, Ashley Park
Paul Forman, Ashley Park | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Emily in Paris co-stars, Paul Forman and Ashley Park have stepped out together publicly, confirming their romantic relationship. The duo attended London Fashion Week which marked a significant milestone after their Instagram debut as a couple.

Paul Forman and Ashley Park’s public date at London Fashion Week

Forman, 29, shared the moment on Instagram, captioning a carousel of images from the event with, "First public date with @jw_anderson ♥️ Congratulations @jonathan.anderson on an incredible show." The photos showcased the couple seated together, both wearing stylish yet comfortable attire including sweaters.

 

The pair's chemistry was evident in every image that surfaced online, including a playful video where Forman attempted to walk in Park’s heels, generating laughter from the 32-year-old actress. Park humorously commented, “👫🏻🪢 shared wardrobe for life please.”

When did Paul Forman and Ashley Park start dating?

Forman joined the cast of Emily in Paris during its third season as Nicolas de Leon and became Park’s on-screen love interest. Rumours of their off-screen romance emerged in October 2023, when they were spotted holding hands at The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Dinner.

 

 

Their relationship became public in January 2024, following Park's health scare due to tonsillitis that led to critical septic shock. Park shared on Instagram her gratitude for Forman's constant support during her hospitalisation while displaying his presence by her side in touching videos and images.

She captioned the carousel, “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

 

The show itself recently received a double renewal for seasons 3 and 4 by Netflix.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 17:55 IST

