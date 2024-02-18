Advertisement

Ashley Park Lady's transition into the New Year's was a tough one. The actress, who was battling a serious case of tonsillitis found herself land up in the hospital after her body spiraled into severe critical septic shock. Ashley however, appears to have recovered well, also returning to work on the sets of Emily In Paris.

Ashley Park Lady shares her excitement on returning to work



Ashley Park Lady took to her Instagram stories to share a short video of herself getting her hair and makeup done, in her vanity van. The caption to her video, which shows her dressed in a fluffy pink robe and a half-up half-down hairdo, read, "so happy to be back to start filming days with @_carolenicolas_, @parizhair again! @emilyinparis"

Recently, photos of Ashley out and about in Paris shooting for the show, made their way on to the internet. The pictures show the actress smiling bright, dressed in a bright blue skirt set, accompanied by good friend and series lead Lily Collins. From the looks of it, Ashley has fortunately recovered well from her ordeal.

What had happened to Ashley Park Lady?



Earlier last month, Ashley took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself from a hospital bed. She was in the company of Emily In Paris co-star and rumoured boyfriend Paul Forman, for whom she gave a special shoutout for caring for her so well.

Excerpts from her lengthy update read, "As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told. Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU...excruciating pain...all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say..."