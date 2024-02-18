English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Emily In Paris Star Ashley Park Lady Returns To Work After Suffering Tonsilitis-Induced Septic Shock

Ashley Park Lady, known for her role of Mindy Chen on hit series Emily In Paris, has returned to work after recovering from a serious health episode.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ashley Park Lady, Lily Collins
Ashley Park Lady, Lily Collins | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ashley Park Lady's transition into the New Year's was a tough one. The actress, who was battling a serious case of tonsillitis found herself land up in the hospital after her body spiraled into severe critical septic shock. Ashley however, appears to have recovered well, also returning to work on the sets of Emily In Paris.

Advertisement

Ashley Park Lady shares her excitement on returning to work


Ashley Park Lady took to her Instagram stories to share a short video of herself getting her hair and makeup done, in her vanity van. The caption to her video, which shows her dressed in a fluffy pink robe and a half-up half-down hairdo, read, "so happy to be back to start filming days with @_carolenicolas_, @parizhair again! @emilyinparis" 

Advertisement


Recently, photos of Ashley out and about in Paris shooting for the show, made their way on to the internet. The pictures show the actress smiling bright, dressed in a bright blue skirt set, accompanied by good friend and series lead Lily Collins. From the looks of it, Ashley has fortunately recovered well from her ordeal.

Advertisement

What had happened to Ashley Park Lady?


Earlier last month, Ashley took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself from a hospital bed. She was in the company of Emily In Paris co-star and rumoured boyfriend Paul Forman, for whom she gave a special shoutout for caring for her so well.

Advertisement


Excerpts from her lengthy update read, "As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told. Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU...excruciating pain...all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say..."

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

16 minutes ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

16 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

17 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

17 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

18 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

4 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

6 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

6 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

7 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

7 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

7 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

7 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Robert Irwin, Rorie Buckey Announce Split After Over A Year Of Dating

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Disha's Upcoming Movie Slate Has Yodha, Kanguva & More

    Galleries16 minutes ago

  3. Premalu Wins Big At The BO, Mints Over 8 Times Its Budget Within A Week

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Ishaan's Weekend Diaries Is All About Tea, Polo

    Web Stories21 minutes ago

  5. Vishwak Sen Reveals Why His Parents Changed His Name As An Adult

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo