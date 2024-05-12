Advertisement

Bob Ellison, the two-time Emmy Award winner renowned for his work on iconic comedies like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and his pivotal role as a creative consultant on Cheers, Wings, Becker, and numerous other sitcoms, has died. He was 91. He died on April 8, ANI reported.

What happened to Bob Ellison?

He passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, as confirmed by his business manager, Malcolm Orland, who fondly described him as "a sweetheart" and "so good at what he did," reported ANI.

Bob Ellison file photo

Ellison transitioned from the realm of variety shows, where he contributed to several specials featuring luminaries such as Julie Andrews and Burt Bacharach. Notably, he co-developed the NBC sitcom Dear John, starring Judd Hirsch, and wrote 15 episodes while serving as an executive story editor for the final two seasons of The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

His impact extended far beyond his credited writing roles, as he lent his expertise as a consultant to legendary sitcoms like Cheers, Wings, and Becker during their concluding seasons. Creator Dave Hackel of Becker praised Ellison's unwavering positivity, humour, and ability to infuse fresh energy into every writing session.

What more do we know about Bob Ellison?

Ellison's role as a creative consultant involved addressing script issues, refining jokes, and identifying solutions to enhance the overall quality of the show. Despite the challenges, he approached his work with optimism, believing that the right answer would eventually present itself.

His dedication to his craft was evident in his impressive workload, often juggling responsibilities for multiple shows simultaneously. Born in New York on February 25, 1933, Robert Ellison began his journey in show business as a trombone player before transitioning to comedy writing.

