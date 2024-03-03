Advertisement

Euphoria first made its way onto television screens back in June of 2019. The second season came through in January of 2022, after a hefty wait of two and a half years. The third season of the show appears to be following suit in this regard, with its projected streaming date set for 2025. Series actor Colman Domingo has recently shed light on the delay.

Colman Domingo reveals the reason behind long wait for Euphoria season 3



For the unversed, Colman Domingo essays the role of Ali in Euphoria - a former drug addict, who goes on to become a sponsor and voice of reason, for Zendaya's Rue. In an interview with GQ, the actor shed light on the reason behind the third seen of the dark teen show being delayed as creator Sam Levinson wanting to dig deep into each of the characters, to bare their souls to the audience. This falls in line with revelations about season three made by Levinson himself, categorising it as "film noir".

He said, "Sam is a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important. He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That’s what he wants to figure out with season three."

Jacob Elordi makes light of Euphoria being delayed



Jacob Elordi leads the pack in Euphoria as the toxic yet charming Nate Jacobs. Back in August of 2023, the actor had cracked a joke about the show's unprecedented delay, during his appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.



He said, "I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?” The first two seasons of Euphoria are currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.