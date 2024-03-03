Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Euphoria Actor Colman Domingo Reveals The Reason Behind Season 3 Being Delayed

The second season of Euphoria debuted in January of 2022. The debut date for the third season of the Zendaya led show, post delays, currently stands at 2025.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Colman Domingo, Zendaya in Euphoria
Colman Domingo, Zendaya in Euphoria | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Euphoria first made its way onto television screens back in June of 2019. The second season came through in January of 2022, after a hefty wait of two and a half years. The third season of the show appears to be following suit in this regard, with its projected streaming date set for 2025. Series actor Colman Domingo has recently shed light on the delay.

Advertisement

Colman Domingo reveals the reason behind long wait for Euphoria season 3


For the unversed, Colman Domingo essays the role of Ali in Euphoria - a former drug addict, who goes on to become a sponsor and voice of reason, for Zendaya's Rue. In an interview with GQ, the actor shed light on the reason behind the third seen of the dark teen show being delayed as creator Sam Levinson wanting to dig deep into each of the characters, to bare their souls to the audience. This falls in line with revelations about season three made by Levinson himself, categorising it as "film noir". 

Advertisement


He said, "Sam is a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important. He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That’s what he wants to figure out with season three."

Jacob Elordi makes light of Euphoria being delayed


Jacob Elordi leads the pack in Euphoria as the toxic yet charming Nate Jacobs. Back in August of 2023, the actor had cracked a joke about the show's unprecedented delay, during his appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. 


He said, "I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?” The first two seasons of Euphoria are currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

an hour ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

3 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rihanna Reacts To Video Of Her Doing 'Zingaat' With Janhvi Kapoor

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Shehbaz Sharif Gets Elected As Pakistan PM,

    Videos11 minutes ago

  3. Colman Reveals Reason Behind Delay In Season 3 Of Zendaya Starrer

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Erupts At Door Manufacturing Company Office

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Inside Photos Of Celebs From Tusker Trail Event At Anant-Radhika’s Bash

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo