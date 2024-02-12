Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Fans Spot Avengers Secret Wars Easter Egg In Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

The teaser shows Wade Wilson aka Deadpool meeting up with the officials from Time Variance Authority, implying that the anti-hero has entered the MCU timeline.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deadpool And Wolverine
Deadpool And Wolverine | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Deadpool & Wolverine first footage was revealed at the Super Bowl 2024 amid much anticipation. The movie has been filming since last year and will release on the big screens on July 26 later this year. The teaser shows Wade Wilson aka Deadpool meeting up with the officials from Time Variance Authority (TVA), implying that the anti-hero has officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. However, it was an easter egg that got fans talking about the future of MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine sets up future of MCU

At the end of the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser, Wade Wilson is seen lying on a barren landscape. To his right is a small comic book that appears to be an issue of Secret Wars. According to comicbook.com, the first Secret Wars took place in 1984 and transported Marvel's heroes and villains to Battleworld, where they had to fight for survival. Marvel revisited Secret Wars in 2015, and the comic in question from the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer appears to come from 2015's Secret Wars.

Marvel fans will know that Avengers: Secret Wars is the next big chapter in the MCU timeline and its tease in Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is sure pique the curiosity of moviegoers.  

Deadpool & Wolverine cast and crew

The third entry in the Deadpool franchise reunites director Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and Hugh Jackman (Real Steel). It's also a reunion for Jackman and Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, whose first producing credit was 2000's X-Men. Reynolds has co-written the script with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Zeb Wells (The Marvels, Robot Chicken) and Levy.

 

 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

