Advertisement

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson is looking back at her experience of shooting the Fifty Shades Of Grey franchise, saying it was "tough" for her to conceive her vision of the erotic thriller trilogy. Taylor-Johnson shared that the filming was difficult for her due to the creative differences with the writer of the novels of the same name on which the series is based.

A still from Fifty Shades Freed | Image: IMDb

We had diametrically opposed vision: Taylor-Johnson on writer EL James

Although the Fifty Shades Of Grey series drew mixed response, the three films grossed over $1.32 billion worldwide, making it the sixth highest-grossing R-rated franchise of all-time. "The success of it was great, but the experience of it was tough," Taylor-Johnson said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

A still from Fifty Shades Freed | Image: IMDb

She said that she had a conflicting point of view with EL James, the author of the book series the film trilogy is based on. "This was her book and she had a very particular vision of how she wanted to see this film. And I had a diametrically opposed vision. Where we got to is where we got to," she added.

Advertisement

Sam Taylor-Johnson says it took time for her to regain confidence

Taylor-Johnson went on to direct episodes of the series Gypsy as well as A Million Little Pieces -- based on James Frey's 2003 book. She has helmed the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black. After her Fifty Shades experience, Taylor-Johnson said that directing was not easy for her and it took time for her to regain her "confidence".

Advertisement

The Fifty Shades series began in 2015 with the release of Fifty Shades of Grey, while the second film - Fifty Shades Darker - released on February 10, 2017. Fifty Shades Freed, the third film, was released on February 9, 2018.

"I lost my confidence. It took me about four years to regain my confidence and composure," she told THR. "I'm going back to being an artist where I can make all my own decisions, answer to myself and present the world with something that I’ve created," she added.