Matthew Perry’s Death Being Investigated, Officers Try To Zero In On How Actor Got Hold Of Ketamine

Matthew Perry, best known for the portrayal of Chandler Bing in the sitcom series FRIENDS, breathed his last in October 2023. The 54-year-old actor sent shockwaves among his fans and peers in the industry as he was found unconscious in a swimming pool at his house in Los Angeles. Initial investigation of his death claimed that the actor died after a ketamine overdose. The investigating officers are now trying to find out where and how the actor got access to the drug.

Investigators try to find out who gave Matthew Perry the fatal drug

In the recent development of Matthew Perry’s death case, the investigating officers are trying to find out who supplied the actor with the fatal drug. Sources close to law enforcement told TMZ that an investigation for the same is underway and the officers are trying to find out who supplied the FRIENDS star with Ketamine. The police are even speaking to people in Hollywood who have battled with drug addiction in the past. However, as per TMZ report, no arrests have been made in the case yet.

How did Matthew Perry die?

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office determined in December 2023 that the Friends actor died of "acute effects of ketamine" and it was an accidental death. The autopsy also listed drowning, coronary artery disease, and the opioid buprenorphine as contributors to his death, people reported.

The actor had been vocal about his battle with drug addiction. In his memoir, Matthew Perry discussed his experimentation with ketamine infusions during a stint in rehab in Switzerland. Initially intrigued by its potential to ease pain and help with depression, the actor described ketamine as a "giant exhale." He also shared that ketamine was "not for him." While Perry likened taking ketamine to being hit with a "giant happy shovel," he highlighted the rough hangover and unpleasant aftermath that outweighed the initial positive effects.