sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |

Published 09:16 IST, September 28th 2024

From Harry Potter Cast, Touching Tributes For 'Professor McGonagall' Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith made her film debut in the 1950s, won Oscars for work in the 60s and 70s and had memorable roles in each subsequent decade including Harry Potter.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maggie Smith died aged 89 a hospital in London
Maggie Smith died aged 89 a hospital in London | Image: Harry Potter Fans/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:16 IST, September 28th 2024