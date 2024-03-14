Advertisement

Robyn Bernard, known for her stint in General Hospital, was found dead in an ‘open field behind a business’ in San Jacinto, California on March 12. The news of her passing was confirmed by Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, as per ANI. She was 64.

What did the police say?

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed her death on Wednesday and said they found Bernard in an open field behind a business. The cause of death has not been revealed yet, Variety reported.

She was born in Gladewater, Texas on May 26, 1959, and began her Hollywood career with her role in 1981's Diva. She went on to appear in 1983's Whiz Kids and The Facts of Life in 1984.

Robyn Bernard’s rise to fame

Bernard started on General Hospital in September 1984. During her time on the drama series, which holds the record for the longest-running American soap opera in production, she played feisty Terry Brock, aka Terry O'Connor. Her character would develop a drinking problem that crippled her music career. She exited the show in March 1990 when Terry landed a recording deal and left the town of Port Charles.

Bernard also starred in the 1986 French film Betty Blue, which was a nominee for the BAFTA Film Award and the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

After her time at GH, Bernard only worked occasionally. She made appearances on the French detective series Maigret in 1992 and the Gallic movie Kings for a Day in 1997. Her last acting role was in the 2002 movie Voices from the High School, where she took on the role of a psychologist.