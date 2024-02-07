Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire makers have recently released the trailer of the film starring Paul Rudd. This upcoming installment promises to bring back the iconic Spengler family to where it all began – the New York City firehouse. In a trailer exceeding two minutes, fans were treated to the revelation that the Spengler family is teaming up with the original Ghostbusters. Together, they have established a top-secret research lab, aiming to elevate the art of ghost-busting to unprecedented heights.

Ghostbusters trailer to unleash an ancient evil?

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer takes a dark turn as the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force – the Death Chill. The new and old Ghostbusters teams must unite to protect their home and thwart the impending doom of a second Ice Age.

Accompanying the ominous Death Chill is an army of ghosts, hinted at by the sight of ice spikes covering the frozen streets of New York City. The trailer suggests that the new villain, Death Chill, could pose an even greater threat than the notorious Gozer.

Eagle-eyed fans will be delighted to catch glimpses of familiar entities, including the mischievous Slimer and smaller versions of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, indicating a potential return of beloved ghosts in league with the Death Chill's forces.

Ghostbusters organisation faces closure?

The trailer of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire leaves a lingering question about the fate of the Ghostbusters organization, suggesting they might face closure. However, the team is determined to prove their significance by taking on the formidable Death Chill and safeguarding New York City.

Directed by Gil Kenan, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire boasts a star-studded cast featuring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts.

As a direct sequel to the 2021 hit Ghostbusters: Afterlife, this film, produced by Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman, and Jason Blumenfeld, promises to blend returning characters with a fresh villain. The screenplay, crafted by Gil and Jason Reitman, pays homage to the 1984 classic Ghostbusters, directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.