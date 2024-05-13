Updated May 13th, 2024 at 14:20 IST
Gigi Hadid-Bradley Cooper Enjoy A Musical Date Night At Taylor Swift's Paris Concert, Videos Go Vira
Rumoured couple Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper enjoyed a musical night in a private box at the La Defense Arena with Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been in the news owing to their rumoured relationship. Adding fuels, the rumoured couple was seen having the time of their life at Taylor Swift's Paris concert of The Eras European. Several videos and photos from the concert are going viral on the internet.
Inside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's musical date night
Several videos are going viral on X that show the rumoured couple enjoying a musical night in a private box at the La Defense Arena. The model was seen in a black shirt paired with blue jeans, while Cooper sported a beige shirt with white pants. Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce was also seen with them. The trio was seen dancing and enjoying the night.
It seems Cooper-Hadid and Swift-Kelce are on a double date and this is not the first time.
All you need to know about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's rumoured relationship
Cooper and Hadid have not yet publicly confirmed their relationship, but the pair have appeared to grow closer over the last several months. In March, the rumoured couple attended the birthday celebration of Antoni Porowski at an Italian restaurant in New York City. There they were seen sharing a passionate kiss.
They reportedly started dating last year in October when they were seen leaving the same restaurant together. Since then they have been snapped together at several date nights and events. It appeared that they are in a serious relationship but a source close to the duo denied saying, “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute… and there is an attraction."
