Updated March 15th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Gina Carano Breaks Silence After Being Fired From The Mandalorian Over Controversial Holocaust Post

Gina Carano has finally opened up about being removed from The Mandalorian without any notice. The actress had detailed the after-incident trauma she suffered.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gina Carano
Gina Carano | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In February 2021, Gina Carano who is known for her role in The Mandalorian, sparked outrage after she reposted a meme to her social media accounts. The meme depicted a Holocaust-era image with a caption comparing it to contemporary political views, igniting the #FireGinaCarano campaign on Twitter. Soon after, Lucasfilm announced her termination, citing her posts as "abhorrent and unacceptable."

Gina Carano reacts to being fired from Star Wars

Carano learned about her firing online, alongside the rest of the world, before being formally informed by Lucasfilm. The spokesperson of the studio had publicly quoted, “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

 

Gina Carano in star wars | Image: IMDb

 

What did Gina Carano say about her outcast from Star Wars?

In response, Gina expressed shock and described her reaction as one of disbelief and hurt. Subsequently dropped by her agency and law firm, Carano found herself boycotted from Hollywood. She detailed to The Hollywood Reporter, “I just laid down and cried and cried. I curled into a fetal position. It’s not that I didn’t think that something like that could happen. It was that I couldn’t imagine they would put out this horrendous statement about me after working with me — the most powerful entertainment company in the world saying that about me.” 

Feeling disappointed, Carano decided to take a new journey. She sold her home in Hermosa Beach and began a cross-country trip in an RV, eventually landing in Nashville. There, she found an unexpected opportunity with The Daily Wire, a media company that offered her a role in and production of a Western film titled Terror on the Prairie.

Gina Carano in star wars | Image: IMDb

 

Despite facing criticism online, particularly regarding the film's reported low box office gross of $804, Carano remained undiscouraged. She clarified that the film was never intended for traditional theatrical release but for direct distribution to The Daily Wire subscribers.

Since then, Carano has maintained a low profile in Hollywood.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Whatsapp logo