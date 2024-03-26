Advertisement

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire, the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse series, they may notice the absence of some familiar characters from previous films. While Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle return to reprise their roles as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Bernie Hayes, and Jia, respectively, notable characters such as Madison Russell (portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown) and her father Mark (played by Kyle Chandler) are notably absent.

Director of Godzilla explains why Millie Bobby Brown is absent from the franchise

In an interview with Digital Spy, director Adam Wingard shed light on the decision to exclude certain characters, particularly Madison Russell, who played a significant role in previous MonsterVerse films. He explained that while there could be potential for Madison's return in the future, her arc was concluded in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. "It just felt like we wrapped up her King of the Monsters arc in the last movie. When it came to designing the story for this film, my motto the entire time was simplicity is key," he explained.

A still from Godzilla | Image: X

Wingard emphasised the importance of simplicity in storytelling for Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire, opting for a more intimate journey with a smaller group of characters. This approach allowed for a deeper exploration of the characters and their connection to the overarching narrative.

A still from Godzilla | Image: X

What more do we know about Godzilla?

Joining the returning cast are franchise newcomers Dan Stevens as Trapper and former EastEnders star Alex Ferns as Mikael. These new additions bring fresh perspectives to the storyline as the characters embark on a perilous journey into the Hollow Earth. In Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire, the iconic monsters Godzilla and Kong reluctantly join forces once again to confront a new threat lurking within the depths of Hollow Earth. As they face this formidable adversary, the fate of humanity hangs in the balance, promising an epic showdown that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire will release in theatres on March 29.

