Advertisement

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been released on the big screens and the first reactions have taken social media by storm. The film showcases Godzilla and Kong joining forces against a new threat to the world. The internet is flooded with a positive response from the audience hailing the visual effects, plot and action-packed scenes. Godzilla x Kong marks the return of filmmaker Adam Wingard to the directorial scenes and stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen.

Netizens call Godzilla X Kong a 'titan-sized win'

X is filled with exciting reviews from the audience who are just busy lauding the director and the crew for the movie. The New Empire is the fifth feature in the MonsterVerse franchise and follows Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). On seeing the new sequel, a user wrote, "#GodzillaxKongTheNewEmpire was nothing short of fun and entertaining. They set up the #GodzillaXKong team up perfectly. Awesome elements and special effects and some moments felt very much like Planet of the Apes (you’ll know when you see it)."

#GodzillaxKongTheNewEmpire was nothing short of fun and entertaining. They set up the #GodzillaXKong team up perfectly. Awesome elements and special effects and some moments felt very much like Planet of the Apes (you’ll know when you see it) 😉 pic.twitter.com/EOCzOPgBjS — JJ (@itsjjonair) March 27, 2024

Another user called the film "Titan-sized Win" and shared that while Godzilla is given his moments, Kong & Suko stole the show. He added that the film has its flaws but can be ignored as it is "fun". "#GodzillaXKong IS A TITAN-SIZED WIN!! Full of vibrant colourful visuals, SEVERAL action-fueled sequences, but most importantly, a ton of heart. While Godzilla is given his moments, Kong & Suko stole the show. It’s not without its flaws, but when a movie is this fun, who cares!" read the review.

#GodzillaXKong IS A TITAN-SIZED WIN!! Full of vibrant colorful visuals, SEVERAL action-fueled sequences, but most importantly, a ton of heart. While Godzilla is given his moments, Kong & Suko stole the show. It’s not without its flaws, but when a movie is this fun, who cares! pic.twitter.com/5rPv6PreBp — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) March 27, 2024

Some users also gave a spoiler by mentioning Mothra, which was last seen in a 2019 franchise movie. A user, who seemed quite excited by her appearance, shared, "Mothra.I am going to embrace every second that she’s on screen. Can’t believe we last saw her back in 2019. SHE. IS. BACK BABY." For the unversed, Mothra is one of Toho's most popular monsters and second only to Godzilla. She is a largely heroic character, having been portrayed as a protector of her own island culture, the Earth and Japan. She was last seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Mothra 😍😍🦋I am going to embrace every second that she’s on screen. Can’t believe we last saw her back in 2019. 😭



SHE. IS. BACK BABY 👏🏻✊🏻✨#GodzillaxKongTheNewEmpire #GodzillaXKong pic.twitter.com/cPAULCsgce — Mr. Goji (@mr_goji1954) March 27, 2024

A user hinted that Godzilla X Kong is worth watching twice as it was "so much crazy monster action fun". A user added, " I need to see it again lmao also no credit scene at all but it didn't really need one. Best Monsterverse movie in my book."

Well just got back from #GodzillaXKong and.... it was SO MUCH CRAZY MONSTER ACTION FUN!!! I need to see it again lmao also no credit scene at all but it didn't really need one. Best Monsterverse movie in my book 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6BE5w7WbDP — M0VI3M4N78 (@M0VI3MAN37) March 27, 2024

What else we know about Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

The film follows Godzilla and Kong, as they unite together against a mysterious Hollow Earth threat, and also focuses on the previously untold origins of the Titans and Skull Island. The film premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on March 25.