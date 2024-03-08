Advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow has always expressed her strong faith in family and the essence of being a collective unit. The same can be seen in the warm camaraderie she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin's now-fiance Dakota Johnson. The actress recently reflected on her journey to assuming the role of a stepmother.

Gwyneth Paltrow on her 'rough' transition to stepmother-hood



As per a People report, Gwyneth's recent appearance at the International Women’s Day summit held in Los Angeles saw the actress get candid about how it not being all smooth when it came to becoming a stepmother to her husband Brad Falchuk's kids. The transition however, has been one that has sparked immense personal growth for her.

She said, "My area of growth personally came from the initial difficult relationship I had with my stepkids, and now they’re like my kids. You have to embody the spirit of the sun and just give and not expect anything back." Paltrow has previously too opened up about becoming a stepmother back in 2021 on Gabrielle Union's Goop podcast. She had said, "There’s nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?"

Gwyneth Paltrow recently rang in Brad Falchuk's birthday



Brad Falchuk turned 53 on March 1 this year. To commemorate the same, Gwyneth shared a candid picture of herself with the birthday boy. The two can be seen posing with bemused expressions for a flash photo at what appears to be a beach with Gwyneth drying herself with a towel. The caption to the post read, "Happy birthday @bradfalchuk You are my everything" followed by a blue heart.

The two had first met back in 2010 on the sets of the show Glee. They eventually began dating in July of 2014, more than a year after Falchuk's divorce with then wife Suzanne Bukinik. They officially announced the same in April 2015 followed by their first public appearance the following month. After a November 2017 engagement, the duo tied the knot on September 29, 2018.