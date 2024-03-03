Advertisement

Alaia Baldwin Aronow's night out in Savannah, Georgia, has landed her in a world of trouble. The model and influencer, also biological sister to Hailey Bieber, reportedly got into a altercation at a bar which got out of hand. The police had to eventually be involved, ending in Alaia's arrest.

Advertisement

Alaia Baldwin Aronow gets arrested



As per a People report, Alaia Baldwin Aronow was arrested on February 24. A Savannah Police Department confirmed that Aronow has been charged with simple assault and simple battery as well as battery and criminal trespassing. The altercation is set to have taken place at a bar by the name of Club Elan.

Advertisement



Alaia reportedly entered the premises of a washroom, restricted for the staff. When stopped from doing the same and being redirected to the public washroom, Alaia threw a fit. Things escalated to a point where she ended up throwing a tampon at the bartender. Not just this, when the bouncers were involved to see Alaia out of the premises, the model kicked one of them in the groin and pulled another's hair. Hailey Bieber has not addressed the situation at hand thus far.

Advertisement

Alaia Baldwin Aronow was the one who called the police



The reason behind Aronow wanting to use the staff washroom, was because she wanted to throw up and change her tampon. The night however escalated out of hand. The People report further adds how it was actually Aronow who called the police, alleging she had been kicked out of the club for no apparent reason. She had initially lied to the police about throwing a tampon at the bartender, however, when pushed, Alaia agreed to her offence. More details about her legal representation and the future course of action is still awaited.

Advertisement



For the unversed, Alaia Baldwin Aronow has modeled for brands to the tune of Guess and L'Oreal in the past. She married Andrew Aronow, a businessman, back in 2017 in New York.